VFACTS February 2023: Best Feb since COVID as EV sales gain foothold

The Australian new car market is continuing to rebound, with last month posting the best February result since the 'before times' of 2019. According to monthly results provided by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), it was a better February than last year, with 86,878 units registered compared to 85,340 this time in 2022. It puts the market up two per cent for the month and seven per cent for the year so far. Though it continued to hold top spot as Australia's most popular car brand, Toyota suffered the biggest mainstream loss at 31 per cent down, while electric carmaker Tesla once again entered the top 10 – appearing in ninth place both for the month and YTD. 13 New South Wales sold the most vehicles with 27,600 units shifted, followed by Victoria with 21,894 and Queensland on 18,427.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) said the result is particularly pleasing given global and domestic supply constraints still affecting the industry, and praised the rise in electric vehicle sales which grew to 5932 in February. “Growing sales of electric vehicles [in particular] proves that where a battery-electric product exists which suits the driving habits, needs and finances of Australian motorists, they will purchase these vehicles,” said FCAI chief executive Tony Weber. 13 🥇 Australia’s top 10 cars for February 2023 While the top two finishing places unsurprisingly went to the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux utes respectively, it was another impressive month for Tesla’s Model 3. The new-generation Ranger led the way with 4473 sales compared to the HiLux's 3939, while the Model 3 sedan notched up 2671 units shifted to prove that Australia isn't done with sedans just yet.

In February, the CX-5 stole back its crown as best-selling Mazda from its compact CX-3 with 2600 cars registered – though the CX-3 still found a top 10 spot YTD coming in ninth with 3463 sales. In the middle of the pack were the new Mitsubishi Outlander, supply-hit Toyota RAV4 and the MG ZS selling 2166, 2115 and 2047 cars respectively. Rounding out the top 10 was one other ute – the new Isuzu D-Max – on 1931 sales followed by the Subaru Forester, which had a bumper month due to improved supply with 1709 sold, and a rare (but not unheard of) appearance from the MG3, which achieved 1622 registrations. 13 In tables: Top 10 models for February 2023 Rank Model Feb 23 Feb 22 Variance 1 Ford Ranger 4473 3455 30% 2 Toyota Hilux 3939 4803 -18% 3 Tesla Model 3 2671 0 - 4 Mazda CX-5 2600 1265 106% 5 Mitsubishi Outlander 2166 1673 30% 6 Toyota RAV4 2115 4454 -53% 7 MG ZS 2047 1953 5% 8 Isuzu Ute D-Max 1931 1930 0% 9 Subaru Forester 1709 1258 36% 10 MG MG3 1622 1437 13% In tables: Top 10 model year-to-date 2023 Rank Model YTD 23 YTD 22 Variance 1 Ford Ranger 9222 6698 38% 2 Toyota Hilux 8070 8394 -4% 3 Tesla Model 3 5598 0 - 4 Mazda CX-5 4789 4478 7% 5 Toyota RAV4 4073 5879 -31% 6 MG ZS 3889 3541 10% 7 Mitsubishi Outlander 3840 3025 27% 8 Isuzu Ute D-Max 3774 3825 -1% 9 Mazda CX-3 3463 2370 46% 10 Hyundai Tucson 3171 1506 111% 13 🥇 Australia’s top 10 car brands for February 2023 Ups and downs 🔼 🔽 Toyota had another solid month with a leading 14,332 sales – although nowhere near as good as in February 2022 when it sold more than 20,000 vehicles.

Mazda finished second with 7667 sales (but also ▼ from 8782 in February 2022) and Ford took third with 6022 sales (▲ from 4610 this time last year). Kia, in fourth, registered exactly 6000 sales for February (▲ from 5881), again outselling its sister brand Hyundai, which took fifth with 5504 sales (▼ from 5649). Mitsubishi finished sixth again with 5500 sales (▼ from 7813), MG held onto seventh place and jumped to 4363 sales (▲ from 3767), while Subaru ranked eighth with 4054 sales (▲ from 3151). Improved shipping of Tesla’s Model 3 gave it ninth spot again with 3516 sales (no February 2022 figure recorded as it only began reporting from March last year), and Isuzu finished off the top 10 with 3156 sales (▲ from 2785). 13 In tables: Top 10 brands for February 2023 Rank Make Feb 2023 Difference to 2022 1 Toyota 14,332 -31% 2 Mazda 7667 -13% 3 Ford 6022 31% 4 Kia 6000 2% 5 Hyundai 5504 -3% 6 Mitsubishi 5500 -30% 7 MG 4363 16% 8 Subaru 4054 29% 9 Tesla 3516 - 10 Isuzu Ute 3156 13% In tables: Top 10 brands year-to-date 2023 Rank Brand Year-to-date 2023 Difference to 2022 1 Toyota 27,695 -24% 2 Mazda 17,074 -8% 3 Ford 12,646 38% 4 Kia 12,006 5% 5 Hyundai 11,313 5% 6 Mitsubishi 10,776 -25% 7 MG 8378 15% 8 Subaru 7655 30% 9 Tesla 6829 - 10 Isuzu Ute 5827 6% 13 And the rest… Make February 2023 February 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Volkswagen 2930 1766 5472 3293 Nissan 2573 2820 5021 5154 GWM 2353 816 4856 1979 Audi 1680 742 3033 1528 LDV 1652 1114 3075 2166 Mercedes-Benz 1807 1482 3918 4038 Suzuki 1382 1265 2792 2678 Honda 1228 1408 2331 2581 BMW 1047 1980 2527 3545 Volvo Car 858 854 1720 1580 BYD 770 0 1037 0 Lexus 716 705 1218 1233 Skoda 645 424 1324 754 Porsche 614 571 996 846 Renault 569 1018 1285 1663 RAM 547 303 956 499 SsangYong 474 254 938 507 Jeep 392 653 699 1099 Chevrolet 215 154 456 274 CUPRA 211 0 359 0 MINI 186 357 455 503 Polestar 172 0 336 0 Land Rover 132 138 312 477 Peugeot 113 183 226 367 Genesis 110 75 216 155 Fiat 78 57 149 111 Fiat Professional 77 66 170 132 Bentley 45 22 45 27 Alfa Romeo 30 56 59 101 Maserati 25 44 38 88 Jaguar 22 34 55 67 Ferrari 22 17 39 37 Lamborghini 15 14 25 15 Lotus 13 23 23 35 13 The size and the shape: Market segment results SUVs and utes represented 77 per cent of the total new-car market in February. There were 47,888 SUVs sold across all size categories, taking 55 per cent of the pie, while utes and vans amounted to 18,750 sales in January or 22 per cent

Passenger cars of any size continued their downward trend, representing just 16,435 sales in February – giving them a 19 per cent share. 13 In tables: New car sales by segment and size for February 2023 Class Feb 23 Feb 22 YTD 23 YTD 22 SUV Medium 18,949 15892 36,597 30,768 Ute 4x4 14,321 16593 29,399 30,246 SUV Large 11,696 10305 22,617 19,180 SUV Small 11,125 12261 22,131 23,145 Small 5169 6800 10,657 13,365 Medium 4502 2332 9444 4671 SUV Light 4498 5031 10,167 8946 Light 3584 3753 7040 7864 Ute 4x2 2449 2663 4623 5027 SUV Upper Large 1620 1446 3074 2493 People Movers 1489 926 2741 1840 Vans 1472 2160 2935 4081 Sports 762 752 1465 1376 Micro 471 556 870 1441 Large 432 523 746 758 Upper Large 26 43 74 107 13 New-car sales by fuel type in February 2023 Petrol and diesel cars still lead the way by a landslide compared to electrified cars – but EVs outsold traditional hybrids in February and the number of plug-in hybrids rose too. Though the proportion of battery-electric vehicles (‘EVs’) is still well below 10 per cent of the market – achieving 6.8 per cent last month with 5932 sales – overall zero- and low-emission vehicles (which includes battery-electric, hybrids and plug-in hybrids) accounted for 13.9 per cent.

Battery EVs outsold hybrids, with the latter just behind with 5716 sales. The tiny Plug-in hybrid EV segment (PHEVs) showed just 454 sales in February. Diesel models made up 26,443 of last month's sales, but petrol remains king – with 44,528 examples sold. 13 In tables: New car sales by fuel type for February 2023 Fuel type Feb 23 Feb 22 YTD 23 YTD 22 Variance (month) Variance (YTD) Petrol 44,528 43,648 89,359 85,254 2% 5% Diesel 26,443 29,632 53,032 55,717 -11% -5% Electric 5932 600 10784 1220 889% 784% Hybrid 5716 8143 10852 13107 -30% -17% PHEV 454 305 892 620 49% 44% Hydrogen 0 1 0 4 -100% -100% 13 Country of Origin: Where Australia’s new cars came from in February 2023 Japan remains Australia’s favourite source of cars, followed as previously by Thailand – but with a new twist as China bested Korea to take third place. Australian buyers chose 24,805 Japanese cars in February, although that number is down from 31,138 at the same time in 2022.