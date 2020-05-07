Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews conducted a press conference this morning to announce eased coronavirus restrictions, which will also mean recreational drives are allowed.

The main take-away for most from the announcement is that small gatherings will be allowed in private residences among family and friends – no more than five visitors – and outdoor recreational activities are set to resume with a limit of 10 people.

With the rules set to tick over on Tuesday May 12 at 11:59pm, Wednesday will be the first time in several weeks Victorians have been allowed to get out for reasons other than essential shopping, work, health reasons, or exercise.

“From 11:59pm tomorrow night, Victorians will be able to have five guests to their home,” Andrews announced.

“They should be family and friends. I think that’s where it’s really hurt, people not being able to connect with the people that are most important to them.”

“From the same time… groups of 10 – no more than 10 – will be able to participate in outdoor activities. Sports activities, recreational activities, whether it be hiking, fishing, playing golf, going for a walk, or kicking a footy. No more than 10, and there will be physical distancing and hygiene arrangements. Common sense, basically.”

National parks will also open, and there is reportedly no limit on the distance Victorians will be able to travel from their homes within the state, meaning drives from Melbourne to mountainous regions are to be kosher.

More to come as updates arrive.