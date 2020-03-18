Warn Industries acquires Factor 55

News out of the USA overnight see two of the biggest names in the 4x4 recovery and off road industry join forces at Warn Industries has bought Factor 55. While Warn recently celebrated seven decades in business, Factor 55 has only been around for eight years but has fast become the leader in closed loop recovery hitches and other recovery equipment.

Boise, Idaho based Factor 55 reinvented the way people attach the winch lines to vehicles when it introduced and started mass producing its closed-loop hitches and systems. Products such as the Factor 55 Prolink and Flatlink replace the traditional hook that is used to attach the winch line to an anchor point or another vehicle to create a rig that is safer for all users. The Prolink and Flatlink products have expanded in to ranges of gear and can be seen on the front of recreational, professional and competition vehicles, 4x4s, and UTVs around the world.

Factor 55 has also branched out to producing a range of other recovery products including synthetic ropes, soft shackles, pullies and complete vehicle recovery systems.

Warn has long been the leader and the brand to follow in vehicle mounted winches and in recent times has responded to the popularity of closed loop hitches with its own Sidewinder and Epic Hyperlink hitches but they haven’t gained the global traction of the now renowned Factor 55 products.

The joining of these two premium brands that operate in the same sector seems like a marriage made in heaven as they both have excellent products and Warn has a massive global business base. Our own Ford Ranger uses a Warn Zeon winch up front with a Factor 55 Flatlink fitted to its synthetic line.

“Given their premium brand, experienced engineering design capabilities, and specialization in closed system winching products, we feel strongly about the complementary nature of the Factor 55 product offering and realizing the benefits this partnership brings,“ said Kyle Shiminski, Vice President & General Manager of Warn Industries in an official statement announcing the purchase. “We look forward to working closely with Michael (Michael Costa, Factor 55’s President) and the entire Factor 55 team, and continuing their history of premium, innovative products for more secure winch and rigging operation.”

Michael Costa went on to say, “We are excited to be part of the Warn Industries family, joining forces with a company with a rich history of market leadership, innovation, and a highly-recognized, premium brand. We are very proud of what we have accomplished over these eight-plus years at Factor 55, and partnering with another premium brand where our products accompany one another so well is a great feeling. Our team will maintain their focus on designing and introducing the high-level of product ingenuity Factor 55 customers have grown accustomed to. We look forward to continuing that tradition in addition to drawing upon resources available as part of Warn Industries.”

Both Warn and Factor 55 are proud American brands that do their design and development, and much of their manufacturing in the USA. Factor 55 will continue to operate out of Boise, as a division of Warn Industries which is based in Oregon.

Warn winches and Factor 55 products are available in Australia through leading 4x4 accessories outlets.