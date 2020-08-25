Returning to the virtual podcast studio, WhichCar editor Tim Robson and Motor Magazine associate editor Scott Newman join WhichCar senior journalist Daniel Gardner for a chat about the motoring world’s most recent developments.

Including one fellow in Germany who decided it was a good idea to give a speed camera ‘the bird’. It wasn’t. The ensuing fine was bumped up by a factor of 75 percent to the tune of about $2630 but is that fair? Dan thinks not.

Read the story here: Speeding driver fined for the ‘bird’

Later, the chat turns to ‘spy’ photography. Why the inverted commas? Well it seems, in a bid to maintain control the process of new car reveals, manufacturers are even choosing and orchestrating when to release pictures of cars ‘caught’ in the wild.

Read next: Mercedes SL roadster ‘spied’

Tim returns to the WhichCar Weekly chat following his first steer of the eagerly anticipated (and long drawn out) Land Rover Defender. Soft homage to the real deal, or the Landie it always should have been? Tune in to find out what we thought.

And finally, the talk turns to an emerging EV brand that appears to have what it takes to worry battery powered giant Tesla. If you’ve never heard of Lucid Motors, you have now and you’ll be seeing more about the Californian start up in these pages.

Read next: Lucid details its beefy battery

The team discusses whether this intriguing brand could be a Tesla toppler or too little too late. Oh, and will its fans be as ‘special’ as Tesla’s?

