The new 2026 MG 4 Urban is a sharply priced small car – starting from $31,990 drive away for the entry-grade model, making it the second most affordable new electric vehicle on the market, trailing only the BYD Atto 1, a significantly smaller city-focused hatch. And in this small car segment, the fight is a tough one – electric or otherwise.

One way you challenge the pricing ask – according to MG – is simplify the platform. As such – and as we’ve seen previously even with a globally-popular hatch like the Volkswagen Golf – MG has opted for a torsion beam rear suspension system, which the manufacturer says is simple (and keeps costs down) but also effective.

You’re no doubt familiar with the existing MG 4 small car which has been on sale since 2023, but the new Urban has a roomier cabin, with an sharper focus on comfort and amenity. It is, according to MG, a targeted value proposition, directly responding to Australians who want a more cost-effective EV in that crucial size segment (small car) traditionally occupied by favourites like Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Kia Cerato (now K4) and Hyundai i30.

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How much does the MG 4 Urban cost to buy?

Here’s the good news, and the central theme of the new MG 4 Urban, according to MG. This EV has been unashamedly designed, engineered, priced and executed to appeal to a budget-conscious buyer, and to take the fight to similar price-point internal combustion vehicles.

As such, the 43kWh MG4 is $31,990 drive away from launch, while the 54kWh model is $34,990 drive away, both in Essence trim grade. That means the only decision you’ll have to make is the battery size that suits your needs. Scroll down the page for the standard features list, but the MG 4 Urban doesn’t feel like it’s been built down to a price, which is always going to be the issue as manufacturers attempt to get EVs to a more palatable starting price for buyers.

How far can the MG4 Urban travel on a charge?

Urban will be available from launch with two different battery packs as mentioned above – 43kWh and 54kWh – with the claimed driving ranges 316km and 405km respectively.

There’s up to 150kW DC fast charging capability, meaning you can access fast charging speed on the run if the charger will facilitate that. Best case scenario, then, and you’ll get the Urban’s battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes.

On test around town, the 54kWh battery model that we drove indicated that it would get close to the claim in the real world, such is the usefulness of the regeneration delivered by the system. As we know, on the highway, the live energy usage will climb somewhat, but we’ll test that more specifically post launch.

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What is the MG 4 Urban like to drive?

Our launch drive extends to around town urban running with no highway running as yet, but think of the target market for this car as being similar to the buyers of vehicles like Volkswagen Polo, Kia Picanto, Mazda 2 and other city-focused small hatches – with a catch. The MG 4 Urban is sized a segment larger than those affordable petrol alternatives.

Urban rides on MG’s new E3 platform featuring advanced ‘cell to body’ technology, which delivers high rigidity, reduced weight, more cabin space, and prioritises packaging, space and storage. Critical here is the enhanced cabin space, but also the lower centre of gravity.

There’s also an integrated battery protection beam to protect the battery in the event of an impact. All up, Urban has a 55:45 weight distribution, which means it feels quite balanced on the road, with a compact, 10.5m turning circle.

In that light, over the typical patchwork network of inner Sydney roads, the Urban does a decent job of ironing out the worst the city can toss at it. The torsion beam rear suspension certainly doesn’t detract from the driving experience, and there’s a sense of calm inside the cabin, even over coarse concrete sections that ensure it’s a comfortable place to spend your commuting time.

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The entry-grade Essence 43 makes 110kW and 250Nm driven through the front wheels with a single electric motor, while the Essence 54 makes slightly more power from the same drivetrain – 118kW. MG’s new 6-in-1 electric drive system is in effect, which is the new FWD architecture that changes the game by putting multiple different components into a single compact unit.

I like the fact that this EV isn’t about outright pace, rather it’s a sensible take on what the average buyer will need it to do day-to-day. The 118kW model feels more than capable in the daily grind, never feeling underpowered, but certainly not alarmingly fast like some EVs are. The way we see it, that’s no bad thing. The simple fact remains that you don’t need anywhere near as much power as most EVs have, and it’s refreshing to drive one that does the things we expect of a new car with ease.

MG claims some level of suspension assessment for local conditions, and exactly how deep that goes, we don’t know, but it rides nicely with large bumps not crashing through the cabin. You’ll quickly get used to the one-pedal driving capability, and the turning circle is excellent for city work, too.

How practical is the MG 4 Urban?

In simple terms, one dedicated packaging unit contains the motor control unit, the power distribution unit, the on-board charger, the DC to DC charger, the motor and the reducer. Thus, the use of the ‘6 in 1’ terminology from MG, and a large part of the reason that the cabin especially, is such an efficient use of available space.

According to MG, the design reduces overall system weight, which in turn adds to passenger and luggage space by as much as 20 per cent compared with the MG 4 already on sale. It means that in any of the four main seats, you feel like you’re sitting in a vehicle that is larger than it is. There’s space in the second row for a lanky six-foot-three adult, to sit behind an adult of the same height.

MG4 measures in at 4395mm long, 1842mm wide, and 1549mm tall with a 2750mm wheelbase, making it a bigger car by all metrics than the current MG4. Using perennial favourite Corolla (hatchback) as a comparison – 4375mm/1790mm/1460mm/2640mm – you’d expect that the 20mm increase in overall length to be barely noticeable, and you’d be right. However, the 90mm extra length in the wheelbase makes for a significantly roomier cabin, especially in the second row. ZR Corolla, which doesn’t have a spacer-saver spare, gets 333 litres in the boot, while the MG 4 Urban can accommodate 382 litres. It is, in other words, a very useful and space-efficient, city car.

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What warranty covers the MG 4 Urban?

MG covers its vehicles with a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, which is extendable out to 10 years/250,000km if you service the Urban at authorised MG service centres.

Servicing is required every 12 months or 25,000km, whichever comes first. Capped price servicing covers the first five years and costs $149, $286, $310, $472 and $149 respectively over that timeframe, for a total of $1366.

Should I buy the MG 4 Urban?

MG has unashamedly aimed the new MG 4 Urban at – surprise, surprise – urban buyers who do what most of us do, which is live and drive in the city. The good news is, it hits the target square in the bullseye.

Without the focus on pace, power and equipment the city buyer doesn’t need, the MG 4 Urban is exactly what the city buyer does need. Further, the range will take most buyers far enough to cover a road trip without range anxiety eating into the enjoyment.

The pricing is sharp, making it an even more attractive package, and if you’re in the market for an electric vehicle in the small segment, the MG 4 Urban should absolutely be on the shopping list. Australians have been asking manufactures to rationalise the price of electric vehicles for a while now, and the MG 4 Urban does exactly that.

MG 4 Urban standard specifications:

17-inch alloy wheels

roof rails

dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

heated/auto-folding mirrors

keyless entry and start

synthetic leather upholstery

heated front seats

single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

12.8-inch touchscreen with live services

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

three USB-C charging ports

seven airbags

autonomous emergency braking

adaptive cruise control

lane keeping assistance

driver attention monitoring

blind-spot monitoring

rear cross-traffic alert

auto high beam

360-degree camera.

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Specs