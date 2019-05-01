Overall Rating

5 0 5

Plus & Minus

Plus Performance; grip; ride comfort; exterior design; interior space and fit-out; vision Minus Handling impressive but not involving; drivetrain refinement; weight; thirst

WHAT IS THE AUDI RS Q8?

Audi's belated answer to high-performance versions of SUV coupes like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

WHY WE'RE TESTING IT...

The RS Q8 goes on sale in Europe early this year (Sub: Q1 2020), around six months ahead of its arrival in Australia. Audi's International Dynamic Press Presentation (their capitals) on Spain's Canary Islands was the first chance for media to drive it. Wheels was there...

THE WHEELS REVIEW:

Audi's Urus is a succinct way to summarise the new RS Q8. Extensive Audi Sport improvements make this high-performance version of the Q8 the quickest-ever SUV around the Nurburgring. Does this 7 minute 42.2 second feat make Lamborghini envious? Probably, although Sant'Agata Bolognese can derive some consolation from the fact that their SUV is fractionally quicker 0-100km/h; 3.6 seconds, compared with 3.8 seconds for the RS Q8.

The new Audi and the Lamborghini are the pinnacle performers built on VW Group's MLB Evo architecture. This platform provides foundations for the VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, as well as the Q8 and Urus.

The pair share much drivetrain and chassis hardware, including the core of their twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8s. While the Lamborghini version has specific cylinder heads to enable its 478kW maximum, the Audi Sport version isn't far behind with 441kW.

The RS Q8 drives through an eight-speed auto and an all-wheel-drive system featuring a mechanical centre differential set up to send more torque to the rear axle. It rides on air springs and adaptive dampers, and has rear-wheel steering. Active anti-roll bars, ceramic brakes and 23-inch wheels and tyres are optional in Europe, where RS Q8 deliveries begin early this year.

When the Audi reaches Australia around August, it's likely to wear a $250,000 price-tag. Steep, sure, but Lamborghini asks $390,000 for the Urus.

Fiercely fast in a straight line, the RS Q8 isn't bad through bends. The fully optioned examples sampled at the international launch on Tenerife coped well with narrow, winding mountain roads in rain and fog. The auto made the occasional thumpy shift, but grip was great and handling hard to fault. The Audi's steering wasn't especially communicative and its bulk often daunting.

It felt more at home on the motorway, where the air-springs delivered a smooth ride and there was time to take in the RS Q8's attractive and spacious interior. It shares the same wheelbase as the Q7, so there's ample room in the rear.

Though the Q8 is Audi's answer to established SUV coupes like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, it's more attractive and less compromised. The shape is more high-rise hatchback than coupe. With its flatter roofline and deeper rear glass, headroom is better and all-round vision less restricted.

The RS Q8's engine wears a bolt-on, belt-drive 48-volt motor-generator, making it a very mild hybrid. The system reduces consumption incrementally, but the Audi's mental speed and two tonne-plus weight guarantee it will be a fuel hog. Its official consumption is high at 12.1L/100km, though this is a little less than a Urus uses...

RIVALS

BMW X6 M50i, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe (when the new one inevitably arrives), Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo, Lamborghini Urus

SPECIFICATIONS

Model: 2020 Audi RS Q8

Engine 3996cc V8, dohc, 32v, twin turbochargers, low-voltage mild hybrid

Max power 441kW At 6000rpm

Max torque 800Nm at 2200-4500rpm

Transmission 8-speed automatic

Weight Not available (but around 2300kg is a good bet)

0-100km/h 3.8 sec (claimed)

Economy 12.1L/100km

Price $250,000 est

On sale Q3 2020

