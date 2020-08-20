A FETTLED Triton headlines our latest batch of reader-submitted rigs. Plus, a couple of previous-gen D-MAX utes dressed in quality kit will get you raring to go on your own 4x4 build.

To get involved, head to the 4X4 Australia Facebook page and send us a photo and brief description of your pride and joy.

2007 MITSUBISHI TRITON

I bought a brand-new 2007 Triton GLXR with factory locker. It now has 33-inch BFG muddies; Hummer H3 alloys; a two-inch Ultimate Suspension touring setup; three-inch exhaust; a bit more boost; it’s chipped; and a Long Ranger 125-litre tank. I love this rig - Jereme Lindsell.

2010 TOYOTA LC200

This is our family escape vehicle. Here it is out on the Border Track in SA/Vic. It has been lifted two inches and has 33-inch muddies; a Rhino rack; dual batteries with a few other electrical mods; rear drawers with an Engel fridge; a catch can and fuel filter; ARB winch bar with a Warn winch; Uniden radios; and a ScanGaugeII - Nathaniel Noble.

2104 ISUZU D-MAX LSU

Kit includes Mickey Thompson Deegan 38 tyres; ARB canopy and awning; TJM rear and side-steps; Safari snorkel; secondary fuel filter; ProVent 200 catch can; 30-inch light bar; 65L Waeco fridge/freezer; a Baintech Powertop 135amp/h power pack; and plenty of other usual necessities inside - Ross Iudica

2013 ISUZU D-MAX LSM

It has an ARB deluxe bar and side-steps; MCC rear jack bar; Runva 11XP winch; TJM Airtech snorkel; STEDI Type-X driving lights; Mars HDI headlight replacements; Caddy Storage GSE-L canopy with side lift windows; Outback Touring Solutions drawer system with fridge slide; Rhino-Rack Pioneer dual-platform system; CSA Raptor rims with BFG KO2 tyres; EFS two-inch suspension lift with heavy-duty leaf springs; Airbag Man airbags; LRA 130L fuel tank; Ecu-Shop touch combo module; Beaudesert 2¾-inch exhaust system; ARB front and rear lockers with compressor mounted under seat; Piranha diff-breather kit; dual-battery system with Piranha DBE180-SX battery manager; GME TX3345 UHF; and a Pioneer seven-inch head unit with sat-nav - Stephen Bodnar

2018 MQ MITSUBISHI TRITON

Gear includes Ironman 4x4 barwork; Ironman 4x4 spotties and winch; TJM Wedgetail snorkel; BFG A/T tyres; Outback Armour suspension; UHF; Rhino pioneer platform; Decked drawer system; and a tub rack - Tim Bull

2013 PX XL FORD RANGER

Ranger features a two-inch lift with Bilstein shocks; Lovells coils and EFS 300kg constant leafs; Speedy rims with 265/75R16 BFG All-Terrains; TJM bullbar, side steps and rails; three-inch exhaust; K&N filter and catch can; GME XRS two-way; C-Tek 250 with smart pass; and a KickAss 170amp/h slimline battery - Trent Locastro.