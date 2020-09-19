Readers' 4x4s: February 2021

105 Series LandCruiser leads latest batch of Readers' Rigs.

TOYOTA LC105

It’s my daily drive as well as a weekend play 4WD. She’s a 105 Series LandCruiser with the 4.5-litre petrol engine. Gear includes a TJM T13 Outback bullbar; Lightforce HTXs; six Lightforce LED Strikers; Rhino-Rack Backbone with 2128 x 1436 platform; Rhino-Rack Batwing; Kaymar OzBar rear bar; 175-litre Brown Davis auxiliary tank; dual batteries running a Projector IDC45; myCOOLMAN 69-litre fridge-freezer; a three-inch lift with EFS coils, Superior remote res shocks, Superior front lower control arms, Roadsafe panhards, Roadsafe rear upper and lower control arms, and extended brake lines; five 16x8 -20 Allied Thunder wheels; 315/75-R16 Toyo Open Country MTs; Safari snorkel; an ARB twin-compressor mounted in the rear quarter panel; and a rear TJM Pro Locker -Joe Van Deurse

2018 NISSAN NAVARA NP300

It has been set up for touring. Kit includes Outback Armour suspension; Ironman bullbar, rails and side-steps; Ironman rear bar and canopy; Titan drawers with wings in the back; Kings Domin8r winch; Kings nine-inch spotties; GME UHF whip; 33-inch ATs; a stainless-steel snorkel; custom airbox; an ECU=SHOP Cube Smart chip; and a DCM 4x4 270-degree awning. An upgraded intercooler is next -Kody Freeman

NISSAN ‘DRTY40' NAVARA

Here are a few photos of our Navara, dubbed the Drty40. It has a six-inch lift and features 18-inch wheels wrapped in MT 33s. It also has plenty of wildlife-friendly barwork, a few engine mods and a wicked tune. Something a little different -Cooper James Arthur

LANDCRUISER PRADO

ARB BP51s for a two-inch lift; Blackhawk UCAs; a GVM 3650kg upgrade; KMC Mesa 18x9-inch +20 wheels; Manta DPF back twin-exit stainless steel; Rhino Evolution bar with light holder; Stedi Type-X Pros; 12V wiring; Tow-Pro Elite brake controller; Provent Catch Can; pre fuel filter; TPS tyre monitoring; TJM HD compressor, air lines and hoses, and Airtec Snorkel; Hardkorr rear-mounted battery box; 100amp/h lithium battery with CTEK charger; Uni Filter; ceramic tint; 3D trufit mats; 12V rear setup with self-made custom drawers; Rhino roof rails; SQP ECU and TCU tune; and a KDSS relocation kit -Daz Man

STOCK GQ PATROL

It has factory Camo paint, and a 454 Chev upgrade package with GU five-speed VIP option -Brad Anthony

2003 NISSAN TB48 PATROL

It has done 36,500km. Mods include a three-inch lift; 35-inch muddies; dual batteries; rock lights; rear drawers; and plenty more -DG Brooke