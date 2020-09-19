WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Daily-driven 105 Series tops February's Readers' Rigs

By Tristan Tancredi, 05 Apr 2021 Reviews

Readers' 4x4s: February 2021

Latest batch of Readers’ Rigs lobs, with an LC105 leading the charge.

105 Series LandCruiser leads latest batch of Readers' Rigs.

Head to the 4X4 Australia Facebook page and send us a photo with a brief description of your fourbie. You could win a Wurth under-bonnet LED valued at $249!

TOYOTA LC105

It’s my daily drive as well as a weekend play 4WD. She’s a 105 Series LandCruiser with the 4.5-litre petrol engine. Gear includes a TJM T13 Outback bullbar; Lightforce HTXs; six Lightforce LED Strikers; Rhino-Rack Backbone with 2128 x 1436 platform; Rhino-Rack Batwing; Kaymar OzBar rear bar; 175-litre Brown Davis auxiliary tank; dual batteries running a Projector IDC45; myCOOLMAN 69-litre fridge-freezer; a three-inch lift with EFS coils, Superior remote res shocks, Superior front lower control arms, Roadsafe panhards, Roadsafe rear upper and lower control arms, and extended brake lines; five 16x8 -20 Allied Thunder wheels; 315/75-R16 Toyo Open Country MTs; Safari snorkel; an ARB twin-compressor mounted in the rear quarter panel; and a rear TJM Pro Locker -Joe Van Deurse

2018 NISSAN NAVARA NP300

It has been set up for touring. Kit includes Outback Armour suspension; Ironman bullbar, rails and side-steps; Ironman rear bar and canopy; Titan drawers with wings in the back; Kings Domin8r winch; Kings nine-inch spotties; GME UHF whip; 33-inch ATs; a stainless-steel snorkel; custom airbox; an ECU=SHOP Cube Smart chip; and a DCM 4x4 270-degree awning. An upgraded intercooler is next -Kody Freeman

NISSAN ‘DRTY40' NAVARA

Here are a few photos of our Navara, dubbed the Drty40. It has a six-inch lift and features 18-inch wheels wrapped in MT 33s. It also has plenty of wildlife-friendly barwork, a few engine mods and a wicked tune. Something a little different -Cooper James Arthur

LANDCRUISER PRADO

ARB BP51s for a two-inch lift; Blackhawk UCAs; a GVM 3650kg upgrade; KMC Mesa 18x9-inch +20 wheels; Manta DPF back twin-exit stainless steel; Rhino Evolution bar with light holder; Stedi Type-X Pros; 12V wiring; Tow-Pro Elite brake controller; Provent Catch Can; pre fuel filter; TPS tyre monitoring; TJM HD compressor, air lines and hoses, and Airtec Snorkel; Hardkorr rear-mounted battery box; 100amp/h lithium battery with CTEK charger; Uni Filter; ceramic tint; 3D trufit mats; 12V rear setup with self-made custom drawers; Rhino roof rails; SQP ECU and TCU tune; and a KDSS relocation kit -Daz Man

STOCK GQ PATROL

It has factory Camo paint, and a 454 Chev upgrade package with GU five-speed VIP option -Brad Anthony

2003 NISSAN TB48 PATROL

It has done 36,500km. Mods include a three-inch lift; 35-inch muddies; dual batteries; rock lights; rear drawers; and plenty more -DG Brooke

READ NEXT: January 2021 Readers' 4x4s

 

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia magazine

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia and save up to 39%
The quintessential magazine for Australia’s four-wheel drive and offroad enthusiasts.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Reviews

  2. Explore