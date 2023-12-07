Specifications for the 1964 Daihatsu Compagno Berlina. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1964 Daihatsu Compagno Berlina 0.8L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1180 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1160 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2220 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|3800 mm
|Width
|1445 mm
|Kerb Weight
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|34 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|63 Nm
|Makimum Power
|31 kW
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Torsion Bar
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
