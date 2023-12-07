WhichCar
1964 Mercedes-Benz 190 Sl W201 1.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1964 Mercedes-Benz 190 Sl W201 1.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1964 Mercedes-Benz 190 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany