Specifications for the 1965 Ford Cortina Consul Mk I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1965 Ford Cortina Consul Mk I 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1257 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1257 mm
|Height
|1387 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1587 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|90 Nm
|Makimum Power
|40 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.2X13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.2X13
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium