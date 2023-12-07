WhichCar
1965 Ford Cortina Consul Mk I 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1965 Ford Cortina Consul Mk I 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1965 Ford Cortina Consul Mk I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1257 mm
Tracking Rear 1257 mm
Height 1387 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1587 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 90 Nm
Makimum Power 40 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.2X13
Rear Rim Size 5.2X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium