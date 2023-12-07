Specifications for the 1966 Jaguar E Type 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Jaguar E Type 4.2 Series 1 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Wheelbase
|2438 mm
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|3 Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain