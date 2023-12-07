WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. N360
  4. Scamp

1968 Honda N360 Scamp 0.4L Petrol 2D Sedan

1968 Honda N360 Scamp 0.4L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1968 Honda N360 Scamp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda News & Reviews

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Makimum Power 23 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Light