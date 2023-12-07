WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fairmont
  4. Xw

1969 Ford Fairmont Xw 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1969 Ford Fairmont Xw 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Ford Fairmont Xw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1389 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1874 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 281 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.95X14
Rear Rim Size 6.95X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia