WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Falcon
  4. 500

1969 Ford Falcon 500 Xt 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1969 Ford Falcon 500 Xt 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Ford Falcon 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Falcon News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1496 mm
Tracking Rear 1496 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1869 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 405 Nm
Makimum Power 164 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.95X14
Rear Rim Size 6.95X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia