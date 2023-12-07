WhichCar
1970 Ford Escort 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan

1970 Ford Escort 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Specifications for the 1970 Ford Escort. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 4 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 48 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided