Specifications for the 1970 Ford Escort Super. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Ford Escort Super 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|102 Nm
|Makimum Power
|46 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4X12
|Rear Rim Size
|4X12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided