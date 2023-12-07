Specifications for the 1970 Ford Fairlane 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Ford Fairlane 500 Zd 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1496 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Wheelbase
|2946 mm
|Height
|1417 mm
|Length
|4986 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|405 Nm
|Front Rim Size
|6.95X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.95X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia