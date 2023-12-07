WhichCar
1970 Ford Fairmont Xy 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1970 Ford Fairmont Xy 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1970 Ford Fairmont Xy. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1496 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1870 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 479 Nm
Makimum Power 186 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia