Specifications for the 1970 Ford Fairmont Xy. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Ford Fairmont Xy 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1496 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|324 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia