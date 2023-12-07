Specifications for the 1970 Iso Grifo Can Am 7.0 Litre. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Iso Grifo Can Am 7.0 Litre 7.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports