Specifications for the 1971 Ford Cortina Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Ford Cortina Xl Tc 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1422 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1422 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1321 mm
|Length
|4267 mm
|Width
|1702 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1026 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided