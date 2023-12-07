WhichCar
1971 Ford Escort Twin Cam 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan

1971 Ford Escort Twin Cam 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1971 Ford Escort Twin Cam. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Height 1371 mm
Length 3962 mm
Width 1575 mm
Kerb Weight 1045 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 144 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5X12
Rear Rim Size 5X12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small