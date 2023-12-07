WhichCar
1971 Ford Fairlane 500 Zd 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1971 Ford Fairlane 500 Zd 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1971 Ford Fairlane 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1496 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Wheelbase 2946 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4986 mm
Width 1866 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 405 Nm

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.95X14
Rear Rim Size 6.95X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia