1972 Fiat 130 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1972 Fiat 130 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1972 Fiat 130. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1468 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided