Specifications for the 1972 Fiat 130. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Fiat 130 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1468 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows