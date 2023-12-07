Specifications for the 1972 Ford Falcon GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Ford Falcon GT Xy 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|515 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|Er70H14
|Rear Tyre
|Er70H14
|Front Rim Size
|6.00X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.00X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia