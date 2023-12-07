Specifications for the 1973 Datsun 180B Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1973 Datsun 180B Deluxe 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1310 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4215 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1015 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
