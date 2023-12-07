WhichCar
1973 Ford Cortina Xl Tc 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1973 Ford Cortina Xl Tc 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1973 Ford Cortina Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1422 mm
Tracking Rear 1422 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1326 mm
Length 4369 mm
Width 1702 mm
Kerb Weight 1026 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5X13
Rear Rim Size 5.5X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided