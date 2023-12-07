WhichCar
1973 Ford Fairlane 500 Zg 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1973 Ford Fairlane 500 Zg 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1973 Ford Fairlane 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2946 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 5050 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1549 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 79 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 412 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia