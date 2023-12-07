WhichCar
1973 Ford Fairmont Xa 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon

1973 Ford Fairmont Xa 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1973 Ford Fairmont Xa. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 4737 mm
Width 1900 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 79 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 324 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia