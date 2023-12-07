Specifications for the 1973 Jaguar E Type 5.3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1973 Jaguar E Type 5.3 Series 3 2+2 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Four Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain