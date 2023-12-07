Specifications for the 1974 Citroen Ds 23 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Citroen Ds 23 Pallas 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3120 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4870 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185Hrx380
|Rear Rim Size
|185Hrx380
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided