Specifications for the 1974 De Tomaso Pantera L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 De Tomaso Pantera L 5.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1100 mm
|Length
|4270 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Windows