WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Gs
  4. Club

1975 Citroen Gs Club 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1975 Citroen Gs Club 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Semi Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Citroen Gs Club. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1340 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 154 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4120 mm
Width 1610 mm
Kerb Weight 950 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 86 Nm
Makimum Power 44 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided