Specifications for the 1975 Daimler Sovereign 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Daimler Sovereign 4.2 Ser Ii 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2860 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4940 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1790 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|313 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows