Specifications for the 1975 Datsun 260C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Datsun 260C 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1385 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|208 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning