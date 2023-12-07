WhichCar
1975 Fiat 124 Sport Cc 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1975 Fiat 124 Sport Cc 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1975 Fiat 124 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1346 mm
Tracking Rear 1316 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1340 mm
Length 4170 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 995 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 141 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided