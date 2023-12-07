WhichCar
1975 Fiat 132 Gls 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1975 Fiat 132 Gls 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Fiat 132 Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1320 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4400 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided