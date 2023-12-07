Specifications for the 1975 Ford Fairlane Custom. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Ford Fairlane Custom Zg 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2946 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|5050 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1549 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|479 Nm
|Makimum Power
|194 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia