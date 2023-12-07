WhichCar
1975 Ford Landau 5.8L Petrol 2D Sedan

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1975 Ford Landau. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3074 mm
Height 1379 mm
Length 5176 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1719 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 513 Nm
Makimum Power 216 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 6J15
Rear Tyre 6J15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large