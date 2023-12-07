Specifications for the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Se 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4960 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1675 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|286 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|11602822005733
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette