Specifications for the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Sl 3.5L Petrol 2D Sports
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1448 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1300 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|286 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.4Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.4Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|10704322002038
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette