1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Slc 2+2 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Slc 2+2 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Slc 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1448 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1595 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 286 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 15 months
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 10702322000108
Country Manufactured Germany