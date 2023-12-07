Specifications for the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Slc 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Mercedes-Benz 350 Slc 2+2 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1448 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|286 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|15 months
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|10702322000108
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette