Specifications for the 1976 Citroen Cx 2200 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Citroen Cx 2200 Pallas 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1285 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|166 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front