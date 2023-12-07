WhichCar
1976 Honda Civic 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1976 Honda Civic 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1976 Honda Civic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1300 mm
Tracking Rear 1280 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 3560 mm
Width 1505 mm
Kerb Weight 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 38 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 95 Nm
Makimum Power 48 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4Jx12
Rear Rim Size 4Jx12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided

