WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. 250

1976 Mercedes-Benz 250 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Mercedes-Benz 250 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1976 Mercedes-Benz 250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1448 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4680 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 216 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 11401022076998
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany