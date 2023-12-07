Specifications for the 1976 Mercedes-Benz 250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Mercedes-Benz 250 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1448 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|216 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|11401022076998
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning