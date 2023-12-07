Specifications for the 1976 Morgan 4/4 1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Morgan 4/4 1600 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1190 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1240 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|3660 mm
|Width
|1420 mm
|Kerb Weight
|662 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|39 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|135 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided