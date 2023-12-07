Specifications for the 1977 Datsun 120Y Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Datsun 120Y Deluxe 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1250 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1245 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|3950 mm
|Width
|1545 mm
|Kerb Weight
|805 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|95 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided