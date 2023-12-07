Specifications for the 1977 Datsun 260Z 2+2 Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Datsun 260Z 2+2 Sports 2.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1356 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1347 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1185 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided