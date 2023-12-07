WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fairmont
  4. Xc

1977 Ford Fairmont Xc 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon

1977 Ford Fairmont Xc 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1977 Ford Fairmont Xc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 2946 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 5080 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1628 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 907 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia